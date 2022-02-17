KP healthcare commission seals 42 health centres

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) Thursday in crackdown against quacks and unregistered medical practitioners sealed 42 health centres here during the last two weeks and issued warning notices to 21 others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) Thursday in crackdown against quacks and unregistered medical practitioners sealed 42 health centres here during the last two weeks and issued warning notices to 21 others.

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the commission the teams of Peshawar zones checked 198 health centers, clinics, x-ray centres and laboratories in the provincial capital and and sealed 42 health centres for not having registered and certified medical practitioners.