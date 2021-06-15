UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Heath Directorate Issues Guidelines For Pfizer Corona Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

KP Heath directorate issues guidelines for Pfizer corona vaccine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Directorate General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday issued guidelines for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination and said that due to very limited supply of the vaccine only selected candidates would be given the vaccination.

A notification issued here said that the individual suffering from Primary immune deficiency disease, patients suffering from immune-suppression, HIV patients, recipients of solid organ transplant and stem cell transplant, individual of chronic respiratory disease,, heart disease and vascular diseases, chronic kidney and liver diseases, neurological diseases stroke and women who are pregnant and lactating, would receive Pfizer BioNTech vaccine only.

It further added that anyone with history of hematological malignancy including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma and those with systemic lupus Erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis would also be given Pfizer vaccine.

The directorate general of health services has directed district health officers Peshawar, Swat and Abbottabad to implement the guideline in letter and spirit and complete registration of candidates before opening of a single vial of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine against corona infection.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Women From

Recent Stories

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

20 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

37 minutes ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

39 minutes ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

51 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.