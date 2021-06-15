KP Heath directorate issues guidelines for Pfizer corona vaccine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Directorate General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday issued guidelines for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination and said that due to very limited supply of the vaccine only selected candidates would be given the vaccination.

A notification issued here said that the individual suffering from Primary immune deficiency disease, patients suffering from immune-suppression, HIV patients, recipients of solid organ transplant and stem cell transplant, individual of chronic respiratory disease,, heart disease and vascular diseases, chronic kidney and liver diseases, neurological diseases stroke and women who are pregnant and lactating, would receive Pfizer BioNTech vaccine only.

It further added that anyone with history of hematological malignancy including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma and those with systemic lupus Erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis would also be given Pfizer vaccine.

The directorate general of health services has directed district health officers Peshawar, Swat and Abbottabad to implement the guideline in letter and spirit and complete registration of candidates before opening of a single vial of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine against corona infection.