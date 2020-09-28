KP Heath Minister tested positive for coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Heath Minister Taimour Jhagra has been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Heath Minister Taimour Jhagra has been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

In a message on his official twitter account, the minister said "I have tested positive for COVID, and am isolating at home.

I feel fine & healthy, albeit with a slight cough." He said that he would continue to work from home if his health allows him.

"I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha'Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible".

He asked the people who recently met him to conduct tests for safety purpose.