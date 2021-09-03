UrduPoint.com

KP HED Suspends Physical Classes At Various Districts Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:04 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Higher Education Department (HED) Friday notified that as per instructions of the National Command Operation Center physical classes at all public and private universities, colleges and attached institutions have been closed till further orders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Higher Education Department (HED) Friday notified that as per instructions of the National Command Operation Center physical classes at all public and private universities, colleges and attached institutions have been closed till further orders.

It said all the institutions of higher education in districts Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan have been instructed to arrange online classes for students.

It added the districts wherein educational institutions have not been closed because of COVID situation shall continue to hold all classes as per standard operating procedures already notified for the purpose.

