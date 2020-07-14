KP HED to increase minimum wage of class-IV to Rs 17500: PA told

Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education Khaliq ur Rehman Tuesday told provincial assembly Higher Education department is increasing minimum wage of class-IV employees from Rs 14,000 to 17,500

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher education Khaliq ur Rehman Tuesday told provincial assembly Higher Education department is increasing minimum wage of class-IV employees from Rs 14,000 to 17,500.

Responding during questions hour session in the assembly he said Directorate of Higher Education has sent a summary to Higher Education Department (HED) for increase in the wage, adding that HED is amending the rules 2017 of the department as per labour department notification and would increase the wage.

Responding to a question of MPA Shagufta Malik about sacking of 274 employees of Abdul Wali Khan university (AWKU), he said public sector universities in KP were facing financial problems, adding that most of the appointments in AWKU were political and against the merit and rules that created financial constraints, he however assured to look into the matter.

To a question of MPA Khushdil Khan regarding vacant post at Kohi Daman Degree College, the Advisor said that due to corona lockdown the college was closed due to which the vacant posts could not be filled.