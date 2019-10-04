KP HERA fines NCN Swat for non-registering institutes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) here Friday imposed fine of Rs 300,000 on the management of National College of Nursing (NCN) Swat for not registering the institute with HERA.

In a notification issued by HERA stated that the fine has been imposed in the light of section-19 (i) (b) of the HERA's Ordinance.

In case of non-payment within two week's time, the amount shall be recoverable as arrears of land revenue, the notification concluded.