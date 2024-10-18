KP Higher education department setup Women’s Center of Excellence to empower women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Higher education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the establishment of a Women’s Center of Excellence in collaboration with the British Council with an aim towards empowering women.

This initiative aims to equip women with essential digital skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

Following a selection process involving seven public universities, IM Sciences Peshawar has been selected as the host institution for this center.

The initiative will focus on training over 2,000 women in more than 50 modern digital skills, including data science, artificial intelligence, mobile application development, and web designing.

This program will not only enhance the skill set of women but also empower them to compete on a global scale and provide opportunities to work from home.

The establishment of the Women’s Center of Excellence will encourage more women to pursue careers in technology and other digital fields.