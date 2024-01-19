Open Menu

KP Higher Education Dept Withdraws Contractual Lecturers Termination Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) On the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical education Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Higher Education Department has withdrawn the termination order of contract lecturers serving in Newly Merged Districts under a project.

The Caretaker Minister had instructed the Higher Education Department that in view of lacking educational staff and dire need in the same districts, these lecturers should be reinstated on contractual basis so that the studies of the students are not affected, while the minister had assured that arrangement of fund will be made for the expenses of theses teaching staff, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Similarly on the instructions of minister, the termination order of 42 contract lecturers has been withdrawn by concerned department.

Meanwhile , the caretaker minister has also sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding the issue of non payment of NMDs contractual nursing staff salaries.

Taking action on various media reports regarding the protest of the nursing staff and alleged non-payment of salaries for 9 months, the caretaker minister has issued orders to seek a written report based on the details from the health department.

