KP Higher Education Dept Withdraws Contractual Lecturers Termination Orders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) On the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical education Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Higher Education Department has withdrawn the termination order of contract lecturers serving in Newly Merged Districts under a project.
The Caretaker Minister had instructed the Higher Education Department that in view of lacking educational staff and dire need in the same districts, these lecturers should be reinstated on contractual basis so that the studies of the students are not affected, while the minister had assured that arrangement of fund will be made for the expenses of theses teaching staff, said a press release issued here on Friday.
Similarly on the instructions of minister, the termination order of 42 contract lecturers has been withdrawn by concerned department.
Meanwhile , the caretaker minister has also sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding the issue of non payment of NMDs contractual nursing staff salaries.
Taking action on various media reports regarding the protest of the nursing staff and alleged non-payment of salaries for 9 months, the caretaker minister has issued orders to seek a written report based on the details from the health department.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
De-silting of canals completed in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz3 minutes ago
-
NCSW to prepare gender equality strategy to be presented in UN Commission: Nilofer12 minutes ago
-
Madad Ali directs to accommodate teachers serving on deputation in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Four boilers sealed, fine imposed on their owners12 minutes ago
-
88 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region12 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador meets Punjab caretaker CM22 minutes ago
-
Female minority candidate from Buner fully hopeful of getting support from Muslim electorates22 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman facilitates justice delivery in remote areas through Khuli Kutcheries22 minutes ago
-
BII provides an additional 100 MW of clean, affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers23 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 394 power pilferers on 132nd day of anti-theft campaign32 minutes ago