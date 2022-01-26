KP Highways Authority signs agreement with private company on Swat Motorway Phase II

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority on Wednesday signed an agreement with a private construction company regarding construction of Swat Motorway Phase II.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the special guest at the signing ceremony held here at the CM house.

The 80 km long Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur will be constructed under public private partnership at an estimated cost of Rs 37 billion in two years.

Initially the motorway will consist of four lanes which can be widened up to six lanes.

Eight bridges and nine interchanges will be built on the motorway.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the process of purchasing land had been started to start practical work on the project.

He said the project would be a milestone for the sustainable development as it will boost trade, tourism and economic activities in the region.

He said that KP government was working on several mega projects and after their completion the province would become a hub for trade activities.

He said advertisements had been published for the construction Swat Motorway Phase II.

He said the construction of Dir Motorway would provide better transport facilities to the people of Dir, Chitral and Bajaur districts.