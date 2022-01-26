UrduPoint.com

KP Highways Authority Signs Agreement With Private Company On Swat Motorway Phase II

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 10:29 PM

KP Highways Authority signs agreement with private company on Swat Motorway Phase II

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority on Wednesday signed an agreement with a private construction company regarding construction of Swat Motorway Phase II

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority on Wednesday signed an agreement with a private construction company regarding construction of Swat Motorway Phase II.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the special guest at the signing ceremony held here at the CM house.

The 80 km long Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur will be constructed under public private partnership at an estimated cost of Rs 37 billion in two years.

Initially the motorway will consist of four lanes which can be widened up to six lanes.

Eight bridges and nine interchanges will be built on the motorway.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the process of purchasing land had been started to start practical work on the project.

He said the project would be a milestone for the sustainable development as it will boost trade, tourism and economic activities in the region.

He said that KP government was working on several mega projects and after their completion the province would become a hub for trade activities.

He said advertisements had been published for the construction Swat Motorway Phase II.

He said the construction of Dir Motorway would provide better transport facilities to the people of Dir, Chitral and Bajaur districts.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Company Fatehpur Chitral Dir Hub From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, ..

Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, Situation of Concern to Entir ..

21 seconds ago
 Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use ..

Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use Them as Bargaining Tool - Env ..

24 seconds ago
 US Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions ..

US Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia - Embassy

25 seconds ago
 Qureshi speaks with counterpart; highlights Pakist ..

Qureshi speaks with counterpart; highlights Pakistan's Engage Africa Policy

27 seconds ago
 US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Min ..

US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Building

6 minutes ago
 Russian Scientists Install Brain Implant for Resto ..

Russian Scientists Install Brain Implant for Restoring Vision in Monkey - Univer ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>