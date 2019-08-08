KP holds vast investment opportunities for printing sector: CM Advisor

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Trade and Industries Abdul Karim Thursday said that Khyber Pakhunkhwa processes vast opportunities for investment as provincial government is striving to provide maximum facilities to investors.

Talking to a delegation of ST.Phulin-the Chinese Group of Companies at his office, he said that there is only need for utilization of investment opportunities on modern lines.

He also asked the delegation to invest in printing sector for enhancing its production and its up-gradation on modern ways.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by provincial government for industrial promotion and cooperation. The delegation also desired for investment in sectors of culture, buildings and printing besides increasing production and up-gradation these segments on technological lines.

On the occasion, a special briefing session was held to appraise the delegation regarding investment in KP Printing Press and KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC).