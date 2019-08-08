UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Holds Vast Investment Opportunities For Printing Sector: CM Advisor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:02 PM

KP holds vast investment opportunities for printing sector: CM Advisor

Special Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Trade and Industries Abdul Karim Thursday said that Khyber Pakhunkhwa processes vast opportunities for investment as provincial government is striving to provide maximum facilities to investor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Trade and Industries Abdul Karim Thursday said that Khyber Pakhunkhwa processes vast opportunities for investment as provincial government is striving to provide maximum facilities to investors.

Talking to a delegation of ST.Phulin-the Chinese Group of Companies at his office, he said that there is only need for utilization of investment opportunities on modern lines.

He also asked the delegation to invest in printing sector for enhancing its production and its up-gradation on modern ways.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by provincial government for industrial promotion and cooperation. The delegation also desired for investment in sectors of culture, buildings and printing besides increasing production and up-gradation these segments on technological lines.

On the occasion, a special briefing session was held to appraise the delegation regarding investment in KP Printing Press and KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC).

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Company Government

Recent Stories

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 1 bln allocated for development of PB 26

6 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 4 ..

6 minutes ago

Huntsman Resignation Could Impact US-Russian Ties ..

6 minutes ago

HEC Awards 52 Outstanding Scholars for Research, I ..

6 minutes ago

India requests Pakistan to review its decision on ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.