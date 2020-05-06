KP Home Dept directs all employees to report for duty on May 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday directed all government officers and employees to join official duties on Wednesday.

According to a notification of the Home Department, all the previous orders of March 17, 18 and 19, 2020 regarding granting of leave to government employees and officers as part of prevention measures against COVID-19 were stand cancelled and withdrawn.

Therefore, all officers and officials were directed to join their official duties with immediate effect on May 6.

