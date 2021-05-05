KP Home deptt notifies instructions for Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :In the wake of the third wave of coronavirus, the Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday issued instructions for Eid ul Fitr holidays and said that there would be a lockdown from May 8 to 16.

It said that all business activities across the province would be banned except limited food items while the medical stores, ovens, dairy, meat, chicken shops, puncture shops, vegetable and fruits, petrol pumps, utility services, electricity, gas and internet, cellular call center and food could work 24 hours.

Grocery stores, bakeries and sweet and confectionery shops would remain open till 6pm during the period.