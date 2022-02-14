KP Home Secretary for fool proof security during polio drive

Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushdil Khan Monday directed foolproof security during polio campaign across the province and called for best coordination among the law enforcing agencies to avert any untoward incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushdil Khan Monday directed foolproof security during polio campaign across the province and called for best coordination among the law enforcing agencies to avert any untoward incident.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here to review arrangements for upcoming polio drive. On the occasion the meeting offered Fateha for Police Jawan Hamid who embraced martyrdom while performing duty during last anti polio vaccination drive.

Briefing the participants of the meeting, it was informed that over 65000 persons would perform duty during the vaccination drive which would be completed in two phases.

The first phase would start from Bannu and D I Khan district from February 21 to 25 while the second phase would start from February 28 to March 4 in rest of the province, it was said and added that two-day additional campaign would be carried out in Peshawar and Khyber.

A total 30758 teams including 27550 mobile, 1152 transit, 1911 fixed and 145 roaming teams would administer polio drops to children under the age of five.