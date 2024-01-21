KP Hospitals Faces Financial Difficulties
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face severe shortage of medicines, revealed a document issued by the Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Sunday.
The hospitals of the province face shortage of immunoglobulins, anti-rabies vaccine and emergency drugs, the documents said. Non-availability of snakebite vaccine may lead to deaths, the document said. According to the document, no order has been so far placed for procurement of medicines due to non-availability of funds.
The DG Health Services KP apprised the Secretary Health about financial difficulties of the hospitals through a letter available here.
In his letter, he said, Rs. 9 billion are urgently needed to solve the shortage of medicines and there is arrears of 2.67 billion rupees for purchase of medicines. Arrears and additional Rs 6 billion to be released while the Finance Department has given a budget of 99.77 million rupees in 2022 and 2023, the document disclosed. However, the letter says the budget of Rs 99.77 million cannot overcome the shortage of medicines.
