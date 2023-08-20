Open Menu

KP Hot, Humid Weather With Isolated Rain, Gusty Winds Likely To Persist In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Sunday predicted mainly hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, it said that scattered rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Shangla, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera districts.

Isolated rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are also likely to occur over Kohistan, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, and Hangu districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in Swat and Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Kalam 08 and Tirah Khyber Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in �C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 37/28, Chitral 35/19, Timergara 36/23, Dir 33/19, Mirkhani 38/16, Kalam 27/09, Drosh 37/23, Saidu Sharif 34/22, Pattan 38/27, Malam Jabba 22/14, Takht Bhai 36/27, Kakul 30/21, Balakot 35/21, Parachinar 31/15, Bannu 39/26, Cherat 28/16, D.I. Khan 40/29.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

