Open Menu

KP House Inquiry Report Presented In Provincial Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:54 PM

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

The inquiry report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad has been presented in KP assembly on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The inquiry report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad has been presented in KP assembly on Wednesday.

The report was presented by the Parliamentary Committee Chairman Munir Hussain Luqmani in the provincial assembly with Speaker in Chair.

The Committee Chairman informed the house that a letter has been written to the Secretary Administration KP for registration of FIR regarding damages in KP House Islamabad reported on October 5 last.

He said KP House was a property of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government and an FIR could be registered at Peshawar.

The Committee expressed dismay over the role of bureaucracy for not initiating legal action against the responsible involved in the ransacking so far.

Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam directed the Secretary Administration to brief the committee about the legal action during next meeting in this regard.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Law Minister Aftab Alam October FIR Government

Recent Stories

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

47 seconds ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

50 seconds ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

3 minutes ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

3 minutes ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

1 minute ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

1 minute ago
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people o ..

CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..

1 minute ago
 Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembl ..

Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly

1 minute ago
 Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO ..

Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit

1 minute ago
 Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

34 minutes ago
 Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, s ..

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..

35 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan