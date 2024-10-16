KP House Inquiry Report Presented In Provincial Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:54 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The inquiry report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad has been presented in KP assembly on Wednesday.
The report was presented by the Parliamentary Committee Chairman Munir Hussain Luqmani in the provincial assembly with Speaker in Chair.
The Committee Chairman informed the house that a letter has been written to the Secretary Administration KP for registration of FIR regarding damages in KP House Islamabad reported on October 5 last.
He said KP House was a property of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government and an FIR could be registered at Peshawar.
The Committee expressed dismay over the role of bureaucracy for not initiating legal action against the responsible involved in the ransacking so far.
Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam directed the Secretary Administration to brief the committee about the legal action during next meeting in this regard.
