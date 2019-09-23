KP Housing Authority Appointment case: SC orders to complete appointments process within four months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court (SC) while issuing directives for completion of appointments process within four months in Housing authority has summoned report on implementation of decision from chief secretary KP in KP Housing Authority appointment case

But in KP civil service is in miserable condition. One person was performing service on three places in one case.The court while ordering to complete appointments process in housing authority within four months has sought report on implementation of decision from chief secretary KP besides disposing of the matter.

E nds/OnlineRT/TR/ZK--------------------------------PIA illegal appointments case: suspects to be indicted on Oct 1stIslamabad, September 23, (ONLINE): Accountability Court (AC) has fixed October 1st for indictment of suspects in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) illegal appointments reference.AC judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing, former aviation advisor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, former secretary aviation Irfan Illahi and other suspects appeared before the court.Copies of references were handed over to all suspects by the court.Court has adjourned the hearing till October 1st.Suspects would be indicted on next hearing.