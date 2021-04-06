KP Housing Deptt striving for fulfillment of PM vision of `Homes for all'

The Housing Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was all striving not only for the fulfillment of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of `Homes for All' but also with the aim that the projects launched would create large number of employment opportunities which would consequently lead to the economic prosperity of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ):The Housing Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was all striving not only for the fulfillment of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of `Homes for All' but also with the aim that the projects launched would create large number of employment opportunities which would consequently lead to the economic prosperity of the province.

The housing department was also looking to identify the state and other lands for developing the low cost housing schemes,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

This was the reason that the housing department has not only initiated groundbreaking, full of productivity and the improved housing schemes in the province but has also announced the best facilitation and eases related to housing sector.

Sharing performance of Housing department, the press release added that KP housing department has announced special quota system for the department's employees, general government employees, minorities, journalists, widows and for the overseas Pakistanis.

The housing department has introduced Land Sharing Policy, bank home finance facility, joint venture and bridge financing to accelerate work on the schemes. The department has also operationalized the 4 Regional Facilitation Centers (RFC) in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohat.

The allottees of the four completed schemes e.g. Jalozai Nowshehra, Mulazai Peshawar, Jarma Kohat and Havelia township Abbottabad were advised to collect their allotment letters from the RFCs in their respective regions.

Besides the customers dealing with each scheme of the housing department were also facilitated via the RFCs with respect to finance, bank home finance facility, plots allotment, transfer and cancellations.

The housing department has also started various schemes in the province. Work on the 144 different types of High-rise flats constructed on the total land of 28 Kanal at a cost of Rs. 1715.577 million in Hayatabad Peshawar is near to completeion.

The civil work on the thousand square feet of total 96 flats at a total cost of Rs. 886.506 million has been executed in Civil Quarter Peshawar.

Similarly, work on a total number of 463 flats constructed on 300 Kanal lands in Kohat Jarma at a cost of Rs. 413.473 million has been initiated, transmission line for the provision of electricity is under process in the said scheme.

The Jalozai housing scheme comprising 8905 Kanal and a total number of 8631 different categories plots at a cost of Rs 14067.86 million has been completed. While the civil work has also been initiated on Phase III in the said scheme where 1350 houses would be build. The Phase III has also been advertised in the newspapers.

Construction of a state of the art mosque along with planting at least 0.1 Million plants in Jalozai scheme are also advised by the Housing Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the monthly revive meeting held on February 09, 2021.

Regarding the Havelian Township Abbottabad, work on 219 plots constructed on 218 Kanals of land at a cost of Rs.

145.984 million has been almost completed while steps are being taken for supply of gas and electricity.

CPEC City in Nowshera district is a joint venture of provincial housing authority and the FWO, comprising 80,000 kanals, in which 40,000 Kanals of land has been handed over to FWO. Steps are being taken for further flow of work in the scheme.

Work on a cost of Rs. 9706.742, Hangu Township possessing 8354 Kanal and a total number of 7391 plots, has been completed. Draw for the Township had been conducted in January 2021 and the allottees are been issued allotment letters.

Dangram Housing Project consists of 209 Kanals of land in which state of the art high rise buildings will also be constructed. In the scheme 2% quota has been fixed for swat journalists. The allocation of 40 kanals of land for journalists in the Dangram Housing Project in Swat is part of the strategy. Completion of the project will provide better housing facilities for journalists in Swat.

The demarcation, survey drawing and designing for Sorizai Residencia Peshawar under Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) comprising 8500 Kanals of land at a cost of Rs. 314.27 million are under consideration.

Multipurpose of commercial building on 36 Kanal land at Nishterabad Peshawar is a joint venture scheme of the provincial housing authority and the federal government employees housing authority (FGEHA). The civil work on the scheme is initiated while the area is also being evacuated.

Self-Finance Scheme, Khapal Kor Housing Scheme and the 11 satellite towns in the entire province are another remarkable initiative started by the department. Multipurpose commercial buildings under the self-finance Schemes, on state land of 5 Kanal and 11 marlas Warsak I and 6 Kanals and 3 marlas Warsak II while grey structure houses and apartments on 79 Kanal state land at Tokra III Peshawar are in the initial stages, drawing and the designs are under work while Jalozai Housing Scheme Phase 3 is also included in the Khapal Kor Housing initiatives.

On the other hand, the 11 satellite towns are planned to be constructed collectively on a total land of 16 thousands Kanal, in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Swat, Mardan, D.I.K, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Malakand and district Khyber.

The department is also looking to start housing schemes in the newly merged tribal districts as well as the southern districts of the province.

In addition to this the department is also completed the paper work for the newly starting schemes in Ghazi area of Swabi, Banjur area of district Buner, Shah Kot, Guli Gram and Dheri Zardad Charsadda. The ease and facilitations for the investors announced by the housing department have also encouraged the foreign investors and firms interested in housing sector.

The initiatives ambition are to motivate and sensitize the investors so that they could play a role alongside the government in the development of the country.