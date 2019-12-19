KP housing foundation receives over 88000 applications from employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Foundation has so far received as many as 88200 online applications from employees across the province for getting housing facility, says Secretary Housing Hassan Mehmood

Talking to media, the secretary said the foundation received 38173 applications from Peshawar, 8620 Abbotabad and 6513 applications from Mardan. Similarly from remote areas, the registration drive received clod response from employees of the remote areas, receiving only six applications from Aurakzai, seven from Kolai Pasas and ten applications from South Waziristan.

He said that enrollment drive would open again on official website to provide an opportunity to civil regular employees of the province for getting housing facility, adding all the registered members would be provided password to login for checking status of his or her application or make any correction if necessary.

He said this scheme would provide great relief to salaried class and the entire process would be conducted in transparent manner through a proper scrutiny, he added.