KP Housing Minister suspends 7 employees over absent from duties

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Mulazai Housing Scheme stretched over an area of 290 Kanal of land and took notice against seven employees for being remained absent from duties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Mulazai Housing Scheme stretched over an area of 290 Kanal of land and took notice against seven employees for being remained absent from duties.

The minister directed strict action against the employees according to rules and regulations. The minister expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness situation in the housing society.

He directed the concern authorities to take measures for the beautification of the scheme.

He took notice of sub-standard materials used in the scheme by the contractor and directed action against him including blacklisting.

Dr Amjad said that the provincial government according to vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan was taking initiatives to facilitate people at their doorstep.

Later, he was briefed about electricity and gas supply and informed work on construction of houses would be started in the scheme soon.