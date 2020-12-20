UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Housing Minister Visits Ongoing Development Projects In Swat

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

KP Housing Minister visits ongoing development projects in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Sunday said that he would always keep in touch with his constituency on Saturday and Sunday and keep abreast of the ongoing development projects in the area from time to time.

He said that unlike in the past, public representatives now appear among their own people on occasions like public issues and complaints, distribution of development projects, consultation and review of ongoing development projects.

Dr. Amjad Ali was talking to people on the occasion of inauguration of power scheme in village Karakar, Tehsil Barikot, Swat on Sunday.

He had earlier inaugurated a power scheme in Masmara village, Barikot Tehsil, Swat while the Primary school in Koz Abakhel village, Gadho was given middle status and inaugurated upgradation work.

The Provincial Minister took notice of the public complaint of use of substandard material in the construction work of Zara Khela School Ground including launching a project to lay a clean water pipeline for village Kohe and village Qabar Shah and issued instructions to the concerned quarters to take immediate action on that.

He clarified that no compromise would be made on the quality of work in development projects.

On the occasion, the Housing Minister said that providing basic amenities of life to the people at their doorstep is one of the priorities of the present government.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Barikot Amjad Ali Sunday From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

9 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

10 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

10 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.