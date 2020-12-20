KP Housing Minister visits ongoing development projects in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Sunday said that he would always keep in touch with his constituency on Saturday and Sunday and keep abreast of the ongoing development projects in the area from time to time.

He said that unlike in the past, public representatives now appear among their own people on occasions like public issues and complaints, distribution of development projects, consultation and review of ongoing development projects.

Dr. Amjad Ali was talking to people on the occasion of inauguration of power scheme in village Karakar, Tehsil Barikot, Swat on Sunday.

He had earlier inaugurated a power scheme in Masmara village, Barikot Tehsil, Swat while the Primary school in Koz Abakhel village, Gadho was given middle status and inaugurated upgradation work.

The Provincial Minister took notice of the public complaint of use of substandard material in the construction work of Zara Khela School Ground including launching a project to lay a clean water pipeline for village Kohe and village Qabar Shah and issued instructions to the concerned quarters to take immediate action on that.

He clarified that no compromise would be made on the quality of work in development projects.

On the occasion, the Housing Minister said that providing basic amenities of life to the people at their doorstep is one of the priorities of the present government.