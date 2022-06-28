UrduPoint.com

KP Ideal Province To Protect Minorities' Rights: Wazirzada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 08:35 PM

KP ideal province to protect minorities' rights: Wazirzada

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs Wazirzada on Tuesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an ideal province for protecting the minorities rights

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir, he said the KP government was holding a two-day religious harmony conference at the national level for which speakers had been invited from all across the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir, he said the KP government was holding a two-day religious harmony conference at the national level for which speakers had been invited from all across the country.

He said that minorities were unsafe in India where ruling party was involved in atrocities against minorities particularly Muslims.

He called on the international community to take action against India for targeting minorities and violations of their religious and human rights.

Wazirzada said that KP government had reconstructed and repair churches, temples and gurdwaras to promote interfaith harmony in the province, adding job quota for minorities increases and scholarships being given to students.

Zahoor Shakir said that provincial government had played an important role in promotion of interfaith harmony and followers of all religions living like brothers.

He said that Auqaf department budget was now billions of rupees, adding4,000 kanals of graveyard land had been recovered so far.

