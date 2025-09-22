Open Menu

KP IGP Appoints DPOs Lower Dir, Kohistan

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM

KP IGP appoints DPOs Lower Dir, Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appointed news district police officers (DPOs) of Lower Dir and Kohistan districts.

According to a notification the transfers and postings were made with the approval of the Chief Minister, under Section 17(4) of the KP Police Act, 2017 (amended 2024).

According to it, Taimoor Khan, PSP (BS-18), has been transferred from the position of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohistan and posted as DPO Dir Lower.

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam Khalid, PSP (BS-18), has been transferred from DPO Dir Lower and posted as DPO Kohistan.

The transfers have been made in the public interest and will take effect immediately.

APP/ari-adi

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

52 minutes ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

2 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

3 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan