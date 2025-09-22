KP IGP appoints DPOs Lower Dir, Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appointed news district police officers (DPOs) of Lower Dir and Kohistan districts.

According to a notification the transfers and postings were made with the approval of the Chief Minister, under Section 17(4) of the KP Police Act, 2017 (amended 2024).

According to it, Taimoor Khan, PSP (BS-18), has been transferred from the position of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohistan and posted as DPO Dir Lower.

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam Khalid, PSP (BS-18), has been transferred from DPO Dir Lower and posted as DPO Kohistan.

The transfers have been made in the public interest and will take effect immediately.

APP/ari-adi