KP IGP approves recruitment of children of deceased police officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday approved the enlistment of 45 children of the police officials, who died during service, as Junior Clerks in the police force under the deceased sons' quota.

In a meeting of the Police Policy board held the other day, the IGP had constituted a committee for recruitment of the children of police as Junior Clerk under the deceased sons' quota. The said committee recommended the 45 children of the police for enlistment as junior clerk. The IGP approved the recommendations of the committee and a proper notification was issued to this effect.

The junior clerks enlisted under the deceased sons quota included 21 from Peshawar, three from Mardan, one from Swabi, three from Charsadda, three from Swat, two from Nowshera, two from Buner, one from Lower Dir, two from Lower Chitral, one from Abbottabad, one from Mansehra, one from Lower Kohistan, one from Lakki Marwat, one from Karak, one from Bannu.

It may be recalled that for the first time in the history of KP police children of police officials were recruited as junior clerk under the deceased sons' quota. Prior to this 198 children were recently recruited as constable/Class-IV in police department under the deceased sons' quota. These included 17 from Peshawar, 77 rom Mardan, 47 from Hazara, 16 from Kohat, 33 from Bannu and 8 from DIKhan.

The IGP has said the deceased police officials had performed their sacred duty to the full satisfaction of the general public and reiterated his pledge that no stone would be left unturned in the look after and best welfare of their families.

He maintained that the recruitment of the children of the deceased police as junior clerk become possible due to the meritorious services of their late fathers and hoped that they would bring more laurels for the force by following the footprints of their deceased fathers.