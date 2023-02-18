UrduPoint.com

KP IGP Asks RPOs, DPOs To Review Security Of Police Installations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 07:23 PM

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan has directed the police high ups of the province to personally review the security of Police establishments and double the security apparatus in layers to respond to the terrorists in a befitting manner.

These directives were given to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police (DPOs) through a circular issued from the Central Police Office (CPO) here Saturday.

The IG directed them to ensure fool proof security at police establishments with a double duties system by deputing personnel at vintage points so that nobody with suspected movement can take them on and not let them run amok.

The RPOs and DPOs were further directed to personally check security arrangements at training institutions including Police Training College Hangu, Elite Police Training Centre Nowshera, Police Training and Specialized Schools as well as also try to rectify the shortcomings and coordinate with the authorities responsible for such training institutes. They were also directed to retaliate to any terrorist activity with full strength and power.

The IGP made it clear that no lapses would be tolerated on the part of police in maintaining peace and tranquility in the society.

