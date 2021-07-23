UrduPoint.com
KP IGP Assures Foolproof Security During Muharram Processions, Majalis

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mauzzam Jah Ansari Friday said that foolproof security arrangements would be put in place for peaceful observance of Muharram Majalis and processions across the province.

Talking to a delegation of Tehrik-e-Nafaz Fiqha Jaffaria (TNFJ) who called on him here at his office, he said that being a Muslim he has great affection and love for the Holy prophet (PBUH) and His family members and he also observe the holy month of Muharram with great reverence.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to provide foolproof security to mourners during Muharram processions and Majalis.

On the occasion provincial senior vice president TNFJ Maulana Malik Ajlal Haider assured the police chief of full cooperation during the holy month of Muharram and hereafter. He said that TNFJ was the only religious organization of the country which was never banned because it believes that there is no divide among Muslims on the basis of sects, rather the Muharram processions and Majalis are a shared inheritance of Shia and Sunni Muslims.

He requested the police chief to set up a joint cell comprising police officers and all stakeholders well before Muharram ul Haram to take prompt action in case of any emergency. He also handed over a list of certain banned organisations in the city and urged strict monitoring of their activities.

The police chief appreciated the meeting of TNFJ and said it would help police in chalking out a security plan for Muharram..

Later, Fateha was offered for martyrs of police, security forces and other law enforcing agencies.

The delegation of TNFJ was comprising of provincial president TNFJ KP Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Syed Azher Ali Shah, provincial vice President TNFJ Zulfiqar Ali Jamil, Senior Vice President TNJF Peshawar Johar Abbas and others.

