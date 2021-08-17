KP IGP assures protection to local & foreign tourists, their families

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari assured full protection to local and foreign tourists and their families during their trip to all scenic areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari assured full protection to local and foreign tourists and their families during their trip to all scenic areas of the province.

Accompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday, the IGP informed that all the 11 suspects were arrested who were involved in robberies at Swat and adjacent areas and accused who were disguised as law enforcers and looted the tourists near Lower Dir and Chakdara Bypass.

He said that police has recovered all the looted items during search operations which included 102 smart phones, two iPads, Rs.

415,000, 4IEM tools, and a pistol from the possession of the arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, SACM said that provincial government has taken pragmatic steps for promotion of tourism in the province and all the tourists would be provided security at all cost.

He said hundreds of thousands of tourists were visiting tourist areas in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which were making a positive impact on the economy of the local population and people associated with the tourism sector.