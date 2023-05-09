KP IGP assures to provide all facilities to police of merged distts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akhtar Hayat Khan on Tuesday said the police in tribal districts bravely fought terrorism in tough times and made the country and nation proud by sacrificing their lives.

Addressing a large gathering of police officers and personnel at police Darbar in Wana, he said that equipping the police of the merged district with modern-day requirements and training was his top most priority and assured to take all measures in that regard.

He said that work to bring new reforms in the police of the merged districts was in process under which the issues of police service structure, promotion and departmental examinations would be resolved.

He said, "The police force is fully equipped, they have thermal eye-sight, TI cameras, weapons and ammunition to deal with terrorists".

He said that KP Police had made a golden history by sacrificing its present for the bright future of the country and the nation, from constable to IG rank in the war against terrorism.

The IG said that rule of law, justice and the welfare of the police force are among his top priorities, adding that security forces and law forcing agencies have sacrificed a lot for establishing peace in the area.

He said, "The job of police is a sacred profession and by wearing the police uniform, a heavy responsibility comes to the shoulders of the police officials to move forward as a team and protect the lives and properties of masses by maintaining peace and order in the society." He urged all the police officials to play their imperative role in changing the traditional Thana culture by entertaining people respectfully to earn a good name for the police.

Regarding police welfare, he said that the department would take all pragmatic measures at every forum to provide the best educational facilities to the children of the police force.

He said that financial assistance would be given to the daughters of police officials on the occasion of their marriage, and equal opportunities for promotion to every police officer and official under the system of service structure.

Earlier, the police officers and personnel presented their individual and collective problems to the IGP.

District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shah Bir Hussain Marwat presented an honorary souvenir to Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat.

Later, IGP KP distributed awards for bravery among the police officers and appreciated their performance.

Earlier, upon his arrival here, the IGP was welcomed by senior police officers including DPO South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat and DC Lower Waziristan Mohammad Nasir Khan.

A fresh contingent of the district police presented a salute to the IGP and officers presented flower bouquets while Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nadir Khan donned a traditional tribal turban.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Fazal Subhan, DSP Headquarters Wana Nadir Khan and SPCTD Izhar Shah were also present on the occasion.

The police chief distributed cheques to the heirs under the Police Martyrs Package and promised to continue all possible cooperation with them.

He also planted a sapling in premises of DPO Wana office in connection with a tree plantation campaign.

The DPO while briefing the IGP PK said, "Some police stations in Waziristan are in the final stages of completion and work on some is in process and to be completed soon."