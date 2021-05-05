KP IGP awards traffic police officers on excellent performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi awarded traffic police officers and jawans on their excellent performance about traffic regulations and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 in a ceremony held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, Peshawar on Wednesday.

Addressing on the occasion, the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the performance of Peshawar traffic police by saying that despite many challenges and difficulties they discharged its professional obligations beyond call of duty and termed it to be emulated at all level.

The IGP particularly commended the professional acumen and commitment of Chief Traffic Police Officer, Peshawar by saying that after assuming the charge of duty he improved the traffic hustle bustle and mess a lot and which can be easily observed on roads from the smooth flow of traffic.

The IGP further went on to say that the traffic police implemented govt SOPs against Covid-19 in its true spirit and sensitized the people against this deadly disease and termed it hall mark achievements in government efforts in this regard.

The IGP also appreciated the FM Radio and Youtube channel launched by traffic police for improving traffic in Peshawar. The IGP termed the traffic enforcement of official SOPs against Covid-19 very encouraging and hoped that they will keep continue such performance in future too and will fulfill national obligations in letter and spirit.

The IGP informed that the 3rd wave of Covid-19 is posing serious threat to human lives and directed the traffic officials to fully implement official SOPs and bring the violators to justice without any discrimination.

The traffic officers and jawans awarded with chash prizes and commendation certificates included Chief Traffic Police Officer Peshawar Abbas Majeed Marwat, SP Headquarters Iftikhar Khan, SP Cantt Amalullah Khan, SP City Abdussalam Khalid, DDIT Muhammad Ishfaq, DSP Town Hazrat Ullah, DSP Hayatabad Liaqat Khan, DSP (MLA) Anila Naz, DSP Khyber Road Saeed Kha, CDP Cantt Dost Muhammad Khan, DSP Headquarters Zakaullah, DSP City Zewar Shah, DSP City-II Sher Azam, DSP Charsadda road Islah-ud-Din, DSP Ring Road-I Daud Khan, DSP Ring Road-II Rukhan Shah, SI Shaukhat Khan, SI Hafeez-ur-Rahman, CO Usman Ullah, SC Mansoor Jamal, Hilal Hussain, SI Noo-ul-Hadi, SI Ali Akbar, SI Gharib Ullah Khan, Head Constable Muhammad Irfan, ASI Iftihar, ASI Asif Ullah, ASI Naveed Khan, HC Ishfaq Ahmad, Constable Shahab, HC Ikramullah, HC Fayaz Khan, Constable Sabteen Raza and HC Adnan Ahmad.

CCPO Peshawar and other high ranking officers were also present on this occasion.