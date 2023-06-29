KP IGP, CCPO offer Eid prayers at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar offered Eid prayers at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon-ul-Rashid Khan, SSP Investigation Nisar Khan, Director PR Prince Kokab Farooq, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Qamar Hayat, Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) were also present on the occasion.

After the Eid-ul-Azha prayer, IG KP attended the commemoration of police martyrs, laid wreaths and offered special collective prayers for the high status of the martyrs and the safety of the country and nation.

Later, the IGP and CCPO while talking to the police officers in the police club said, "The protection of the country and the nation and the protection of the lives and property of the people in unfavourable situations is an act of worship.

" "The history of KP Police is full of sacrifices.

"KP Police is a lead wall in the path of terrorists and miscreants," they added.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar visited the Red Zone on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, met police officers and personnel and soldiers of the Pakistan Army and distributed Eid gifts among them.

On this occasion, the CCPO also issued some necessary instructions to the police personnel regarding duty.

"Those who stay away from their children on the day of Eid-ul-Azha and protect their homeland are the real heroes," CCPO commented.