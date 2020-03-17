KP IGP chairs meeting to review departments performance of FATF action plan

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbassi chaired a coordination meeting held here Tuesday to review performances and mutual relations of departments included in action plan of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The meeting was informed regarding details of registered cases against militants' groups, convicted cases, financial assistance and money transactions for terror activities. The KP IGP was also briefed on actions taken against drug peddlers that were involved in assistance of militants.

It was decided that information would be collected from neighboring country Afghanistan regarding using of mobile SIMs to prevent incidents of financial assistance to militants and extortionists.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sanaullah Abbassi directed to tighten the noose against those providing financial assistance to militant groups with money generated illegally by smuggling, drug-trafficking, extortion and hundi businesses.

He expressed satisfaction over performance of all attached departments which were included in FATF action plan and stressed for establishment of strong coordination and interrelations between these entities for achieving the targeted goals.

The meeting was attended by DIG Special Branch, DIG Operation, DIG CTD, Deputy Director FIA, Assistant Collector Custom, Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force and other concerned officers.

