KP IGP directs crackdown on land grabbers, narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed police high ups to launch a special campaign against land grabbers, drugs, narcotics and Ice dealers with immediate effect.

These directives were issued to all Regional Police Officers, CCPO Peshawar and District Police Officers in a special circular here on Thursday.

They have been directed in the circular to launch a crackdown against organised criminal groups especially land mafia/grabber and Ice dealers, in the light of list shared by Special Branch, who have made the life of the common people miserable.

IGP has further directed the police high ups to furnish weekly performance based report depicting action against land mafia and Ice dealers to the CPO for his perusal. IGP reiterated his pledge in the circular that action against land mafia and Ice dealers would continue till their complete eradication from the society.