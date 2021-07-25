UrduPoint.com
KP IGP Directs Free Treatment Of Retired SI's Family

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

KP IGP directs free treatment of retired SI's family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari Sunday directed the concerned officers to provide free treatment to members who injured in gas leakage incident in the house of retired Sub-Inspector (SI).

According to a press release issued here, two women and a child were critically injured in a gas leakage explosion in the house of a retired Sub-Inspector islam Gul.

After the incident, the IGP issued immediate directives for the treatment of injured women and child from police funds and directed the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Welfare to visit the hospital to inquire about the health of the family of the retired police personnel.

A cash amount of Rs 50,000 was also handed over to the affected family for their treatment.

The provincial police chief has further directed the payment of additional expenses on the treatment of the family of retired police personnel from the Police Welfare Fund also.

The IGP has clarified that both serving and retired personnel are precious assets of the police force and all available resources would be utilized for their welfare and mitigation of their hardships.

