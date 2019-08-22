KP IGP directs payment of polio duty to police officials

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan directed to all district police officers to ensure payment of polio duty to police officials in their banks along with salaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan directed to all district police officers to ensure payment of polio duty to police officials in their banks along with salaries.

The IGP said that welfare of police officials was his top priority and he has directed district police officers to ensure payment of polio duty to all officials on monthly basis, adding that the purpose of the decision is to ensure transparency in disbursement of funds and remove irregularities.