KP IGP Directs Payment Of Polio Duty To Police Officials
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:25 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan directed to all district police officers to ensure payment of polio duty to police officials in their banks along with salaries
The IGP said that welfare of police officials was his top priority and he has directed district police officers to ensure payment of polio duty to all officials on monthly basis, adding that the purpose of the decision is to ensure transparency in disbursement of funds and remove irregularities.