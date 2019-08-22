UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP IGP Directs Payment Of Polio Duty To Police Officials

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:25 PM

KP IGP directs payment of polio duty to police officials

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan directed to all district police officers to ensure payment of polio duty to police officials in their banks along with salaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan directed to all district police officers to ensure payment of polio duty to police officials in their banks along with salaries.

The IGP said that welfare of police officials was his top priority and he has directed district police officers to ensure payment of polio duty to all officials on monthly basis, adding that the purpose of the decision is to ensure transparency in disbursement of funds and remove irregularities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio All Top

Recent Stories

Continued curfew in occupied Kashmir could result ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to devise latest monitoring system: Ch ..

2 minutes ago

PHA appeals students to join plantation drive

2 minutes ago

Forest land retrieved in Layyah

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan Celebrates 100 Years of Independence F ..

2 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi urges UN to take notice of Ra ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.