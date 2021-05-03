UrduPoint.com
KP IGP Directs Police Officers To Ensure Security Without Discrimination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:32 PM

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Monday directed all police officers and SHOs of police stations in Peshawar district to ensure protection of life and property of the people without discrimination

Addressing a video link conference here he said it is prime duty of police to deal with people in polite manner and solve their problems immediately besides ensuring protection of basic human rights.

He said that police officers should ensure implementation of government SOPs to prevent Covid-19 and file lawsuits against violators. He further directed them to ensure immediate legal disposal of vehicles, weapons and drugs related cases.

The police chief directed CPO to compile profile report of highly educated and well-reputed police personnel and deploy them at key positions and dismiss police officers involved in crime and corruption.

