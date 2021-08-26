KP IGP directs police to adopt decent behaviour with people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari Thursday directed the police to adopt decent behaviour with general public to win their hearts and minds and play role in the promotion of tourism

He issued these directives during his visit to district Swat.

On arrival to Swat Police Lines, the IGP was received by Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, DPO Swat Dilawar Bangash and other high ranking police officers. A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to him.

The IGP in connection with green Pakistan also planted a tree in the lawn of RPO office. He also presided over a meeting of high ranking police officers of Malakand Division.

DIG Malakand briefed the IGP about the law and order situation and the steps taken for it in the Malakand Region. All DPOs of Malakand Division attended the meeting.

Addressing the occasion, the IGP informed that Narcotics Eradication Teams (NET) have been constituted throughout the province and directed the participants to adopt zero tolerance against Ice and narcotics peddlers. They were further directed to put joint efforts against the menace of narcotics and foil all nefarious designs of narco-dealers The IGP commended the efforts of Malakand Region police for giving foolproof security to the tourists who thronged the area in millions from every nook and corner of the country during the Eid-ul-Azha and termed arrangements made by Malakand police as worth appreciable in respect of tourism policing which were equally lauded at national and international level.

The IGP also directed that muharrars in police stations, traffic officials on roads and police officials on check posts to behave politely with the general public.

The IGP also directed police officers to keep the doors of their offices open for the general public and police officials and solve their confronting problem on priority basis.

Earlier, the IGP inspected the construction work of the Matta Swat police station. The concerned officers briefed the IGP about the pace of work and the facilities being ensured for the jawans in the police station.

The IGP directed for use of standardized materials in the construction of police stations and providing all modern facilities in it.

Meanwhile, the IGP presided over a meeting of members of Matta Dispute Resolution Council. High ranking police officers and DRC Matta members largely attended the meeting.

On this occasion a detailed performance based report of DRC Matta was presented to the IGP. The IGP appreciated their valuable services for the solution of petty disputes and issues of the community..

The IGP informed that keeping in view the trust of the people these councils are being further strengthened in the province.