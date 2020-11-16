KP IGP directs proactive policing for safety of citizen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday directed the senior police officials to take strict measures to protect the lives, property and honor of the people through proactive policing.

He issued these instructions through virtual conference with Regional Police Officers from Central Police Office Peshawar here.

Regional Police Officers gave a detailed briefings on action against terrorism operations, search and strike operations in their respective regions, snap checking, combing operations and confiscation of weapons and narcotics.

The IGP was informed that total of 284 search and strike operations were conducted across the province in last week through which 1663 suspects and sixty criminals were arrested.

During these operations 514 different types of weapons and 37583 cartridges were also seized.

The IGP directed the police authorities to keep a close watch on anti-social elements under the national action plan and conduct effective search and strike operations to eliminate crimes from society.

He also directed to carry out snap-checking, combing operations and intelligence-based operations on daily basis.

The IGP said no concessions would be made to those who took law into hands and directed the police officials to ensure writ of the government in letter and spirit.