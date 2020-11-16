KP IGP directs proactive policing for safety of citizen

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has directed the senior police officials to take strict measures to protect the lives, property and honor of the people through proactive policing.

He issued these directives to all Regional Police Officers during an online video link conference held here on Monday.

Regional Police Officers briefed the IGP about the steps taken against terrorists, Ice peddlers and narcotics dealers in their respective regions.

The IGP was informed that total of 284 search and strike operations were conducted across the province during last week through which 1663 suspects and 60 criminals were arrested.

During these operations 514 different types of weapons and 37583 cartridges were also seized.

IGP directed the senior police officials to further increase their level of alertness against terrorists, drug peddlers and foil their nefarious designs well in time through well calculated plans and strategies.

The IGP instructed to keep close coordination with law enforcing agencies and launch intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against anti-state elements.

While referring to the drug peddlers, the IGP said that young generation was great asset and it was obligatory upon police to come forward and play role in safeguarding their rights.

The IGP vowed that young generation could not be left at the mercy of drug and Ice peddlers and directed police high ups to take decisive steps against them.

Earlier, in another meeting, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi was informed that an amount of Rs. 100 million had been released for police force of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

Additional IGP HQRs, DIG HQRS, DIG Training, DIG Traffic, DIG Finance & Procurement and AIG Telecom attended the meeting.

DIG Finance briefed IGP about the equipment and other necessary gadgets to be purchased for the police force in the NMDs.

The IGP was informed that orders had been placed to the concerned firms/companies for the purchase of latest equipment and communication tools which included bullet proofing and body fabrication of 71 vehicles, 17 mobile jammers, 1355 wireless sets along with necessary accessories, 4192 meter uniform, 39 walk through gates, computer and photo state machines.

The IGP directed to make best use of the sanctioned amounts in the NMDs and fully equipped the jawans with necessary tools and communication system and thus enhance their capabilities against the outlaws.

Police chief said that imparting latest training and equipping the police jawans with modern gadgets was his top most priority and announced that more funds would be released for the police force in the NMDs soon.

The IGP also visited Counter Terrorism Department HQRs in Peshawar where he was given a detailed briefing about the security measures adopted for thwarting the terrorist activities in the province.