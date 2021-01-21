UrduPoint.com
KP IGP Distributes Cash Prizes, Commendation Certificates

Faizan Hashmi 1 second ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said that those exhibiting excellent performance in line of duty would be encouraged and generously awarded at every forum.

This he said while addressing cash prizes and commendation certificates distribution ceremony held here at CPO Peshawar, for the officers and jawans of Mansehra police and Intelligence Bureau who demonstrated excellent policing against land mafia, narcotics peddlers, child abuse cases and other crimes in the district.

It may be recalled that the Mansehra police had conducted successful operation against land grabbers and drug peddlers by arresting several persons involved in it. Likewise, on scientific investigation unearthed many accused involved in child abuse cases.

Addressing on the occasion the IGP KP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi praised the professional acumen, devotion to duty and day and night continuous hard work of the awardees in the above mentioned cases.

The IGP particularly referred to the best police investigation of Mansehra police which led to the arrest of many accused in child abuse cases.

The IGP vowed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force would be made impregnable institution through missionary hard work and gallantry acts of the officers and jawans.

The IGP KP categorically made it clear that the crackdown against land grabbers, drug peddlers would continue till their complete elimination.

On this occasion the officer ad jawans awarded with cash prizes and commendation certificates included DPO Mansehra Sadiq Baloch, SDPO Shinkiari Muhammad Tahir, Inspectors Majid Naseem, Khushal Khan, Sub-Inspectors Ajmad Khan, Faiz Khan, Arshad Ali, Tahir Iqbal, ASIs Arshad Khan, Sardar Shah, Sarfaraz, Muhammad Ayub, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, HCs Mazhar-ul-Islam, Faisal, Arshad Ali, Mazhar Shah, LHCs Mubarak Ali, Zeeshan, FCs Majid, Sarbuland, Zawar Shah, Usman, Maroof, Tanveer Ahmad, Naeem-ul-Islam, Abubakar and Asad.

