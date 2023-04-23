UrduPoint.com

KP IGP Extends Eid Greetings To On Duty Staff In Yaka Ghund

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Sunday visited Yaka Ghund Police Post in district Charsadda and extended Eid greetings to on-duty staff.

District Police Officer (DPO) Charssada Muhammad Arif and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shabqadar Noor ul Amin Khan also accompanied the IGP during his visit.

They mingled with the police personnel, distributed sweets among them, and acknowledged their dedication and efficiency in performing their duties during the anti-polio vaccination drive, security of census data collection, and in the holy month of Ramazan.

The IGP expressed his admiration for the active participation of the police force in all types of emergencies and their unmatched sacrifices for maintaining peace in the province.

He further stated that his purpose for visiting the police post was to meet with personnel who leave their families on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr to protect the public's lives and property.

