PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday called on Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and felicitated him over his promotion to Grade-22.

The police chief flanked by other high officers of police force presented a bouquet to the Chief Secretary and conveyed best wishes.