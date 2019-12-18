KP IGP for community-oriented policing system in merged districts

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Naeem Khan has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to promote community-oriented policing for resolving local disputes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Naeem Khan has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to promote community-oriented policing for resolving local disputes.

As part of such efforts, he has directed the concerned authorities to set up councils at Tehsil levels at merged districts in one month for collectively resolving minor problems at grassroots level.

Since, the IGP maintained that councils were to play a great part in sorting out local disputes, only those who were honest and devoted to community's welfare should include in those forums to provide real relief to inhabitants by promptly addressing their grievances and disputes locally.

However, he said those councils should pay respect to tribal culture and traditions while resolving mitigating sufferings of people.

He said community policing was a great initiative which would help win public support through introducing various friendly measures in liaison with community.