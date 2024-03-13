KP IGP For Fool-proof Security Measures To Maintain Peace In Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday directed the top police officials to make fool-proof security arrangements to maintain peace and order in the holy month of Ramadan and prevent any untoward incident.
He issued these instructions in a special order from Central Police Office Peshawar to all Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers across the province.
The police authorities have been asked to make their intelligence network more active, to keep a close watch on the activities of suspicious elements, banned outfits, and extremists to foil any terrorist incident.
The order further directed effectively monitoring of entry and exit routes and strict checking without causing inconvenience to the public besides making special security arrangements for all important installations, places of worship, markets, hospitals, petrol pumps, banks, financial institutions, railway stations, airports and other sensitive places.
The police chief directed all the SDPOs to be present on patrol during peak hours, especially during Iftar, to take better security measures and protect lives and property of the people at public and recreational places.
He directed provision of meal for traffic police and other officials on duty to break their fast at the duty spot.
The IGP has also issued instructions to the police officials to take comprehensive action against those involved in street crimes, robberies, car lifting and other crimes.
The police chief directed police personnel to take all safety measures including wearing helmets and bulletproof jackets while on duty.
