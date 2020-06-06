KP IGP for stern action against drug dealers, anti-social elements

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday said that former FATA police (khasadars) would get all the same privileges as other districts of the province and there was no place for drug dealers and smugglers in the province

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday said that former FATA police (khasadars) would get all the same privileges as other districts of the province and there was no place for drug dealers and smugglers in the province.

He said this while talking to media persons during his visit to Hangu district. The IGP directed all RPOs and DPOs to give no concessions to drug dealers and smugglers, if any police officer or jawan was found having links with drug smugglers, strict legal action would be taken against them.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP said, "I have not recommended for my transfer posting and I will not accept the illegitimate recommendations of any other person." He said that the entire province has to be rid of the menace of drugs.

There was no place for drug dealers and smugglers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said, adding that "Instructions have been issued to the POs not to show any leniency towards drug smugglers and drug dealers.

He said that if any police officer or jawan was found having links with drug dealers or drug smugglers, departmental action would be initiated against them and they would be sent home.

He said that he had not recommended anyone for his transfer posting so he would not accept any offer for transfer posting of other officers and personnel and that is why all appointments will be based on merit with zero tolerance to criminals, drug smugglers and drug dealers.