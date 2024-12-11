Open Menu

KP IGP For Synchronized Efforts To Combat Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday chaired an important meeting in Mardan to discuss counter-terrorism strategies.

According to a police spokesperson, the meeting focused on devising comprehensive plans to address terrorist incidents in the region and reviewed the performance of various police units involved in counter-terrorism operations.

The IGP instructed the Additional IGP of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to hold coordination meetings with other police units, including district police and the Special Branch, at the regional level and focus on developing synchronized efforts in combating terrorism.

The IGP further directed the Additional IGP CTD to conduct monthly reviews of anti-terrorism actions in all regions and submit progress reports to the IGP’s office.

During the meeting, Akhtar Hayat Khan emphasized that better facilities and a conducive working environment enhance police efficiency.

He urged officers to prioritize public service and uphold the rule of law, stressing the need to improve police performance in crime prevention and resolving public issues effectively.

