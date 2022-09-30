UrduPoint.com

KP IGP Hands Over Two Vehicles To Police Public School

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Friday handed over keys of two vehicles to the principal of Police Public School & College Peshawar here

In this connection, a function was organized in the Central Police Office (CPO).

Besides, D.I.G Tele-Communication and D.I.G Headquarters, other police high-ups were also present in the function.

On the occasion, D.I.G Tele-Communication briefed the IGP about the expenditure incurred on the vehicles and facilities available in them.

The police chief inspected the vehicles in detail and also reviewed facilities available to children and also issued necessary directives to police high-ups in that regard.

Addressing the ceremony, the IGP said that best facilities would be extended for provision of education to the children of police personnel. He said that the secret of success in every field of life depends on education and said that all available resources would be utilized for turning Police Public School & College into a best teaching institute.

