KP IGP Inaugurates Command & Control Center In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan Friday inaugurated the Command and Control Center established at District Police Officer in Dera Ismail Khan

Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti gave a detailed briefing to Inspector General of Police KP Akhtar Hayat Khan about the Command and control center.

RPO while giving the briefing said that with the help of 300 cameras equipped with modern technology in the command and control center. A wide network has been established, through which 24-hour sensitive places of Dera city, security of government offices, central jail, police lines, four bazaars in the center of the city, markets, and entrance and exit routes of the district are being monitored.

This modern intelligence monitoring system will help to easily trace the movements and activities of all the criminal elements and terrorists in the district, while on the other hand, it will also help in tracing the people involved in thefts, robberies, and other criminal activities in the city, RPO briefed.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed confidence in the newly established modern security system by the Dera Region Police.

Later, the IGP also inaugurated the office of DPO South Waziristan Lower.

He also presided over a high-level meeting of police officers at Police Club Dera, in which RPO Dera, DPO Dera, DPO Tank, DPO South Waziristan Upper and Lower, SP FRP, SP Special Branch, SP Investigation Dera, SP City Dera Region I and II were present.

Meanwhile, while reviewing the performance of the police, the IGP addressed the meeting and said that the protection of the lives and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of the police, and the best strategy should be adopted to ensure the provision of basic rights and justice to the people.

He said that in order to eliminate the crimes, the cordon should be tightened around the criminal elements and drug dealers including habitual thieves, bandits, and extortionists, and indiscriminate action should be taken against miscreants.

He said that the close and friendly relationship between the police and the public can eliminate crime, so there is a need to increase bilateral cooperation in the current situation.

On the occasion, RPO Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti and DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani presented the shield of honor to the IGP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

