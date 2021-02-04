KP IGP inaugurates Hotel Watch App

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday inaugurated Hotel Watch App in Abbottabad district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday inaugurated Hotel Watch App in Abbottabad district.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Police Headquarters Abbottabad. District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad gave a detail presentation to the IGP about the Hotel Watch App.

On arrival he was received by DIG Hazara, DPO Abbottabad and other high ranking police officers. A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to him.

It may be recalled that details of the visitors staying in the hotels would be entered in the newly launched application which is linked with the criminals' database at the back end.

The particulars of the visitors would check with the back end criminal database.

Instant alert about the presence of any suspicious anti social elements, proclaimed offenders and history sheets in any hotel of Abottabad would be received to the concerned police high ups on mobile phones through mobile applications and prompt result oriented action could be initiated against these elements.

All hotel owners in Abbottabad district have been bound to install Hotel Watch App.