KP IGP inaugurates modern command, control centre

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the modern command and control center in the district to ensure peace and order.

The command and control center building was equipped with led screens linked with the CCTV cameras installed throughout the city, wireless communication system and other facilities.

The IGP went through the centre and witnessed monitoring of the internal and external check posts, various markets and educational institutions in the city through the screen installed in the control center.

He issued instructions to the authorities to keep an eye on the security of sensitive places and to remain on high alert to avert any untoward incident.

On the occasion the IGP said that the main purpose of setting up the command and control center was to deal with street and other organized crimes in the city through timely response and using modern technology and equipment.