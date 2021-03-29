KP IGP inaugurates new building of CTD Mardan Region

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi inaugurated the newly constructed building of CTD Regional Headquarters Mardan at Risalpur on Monday.

On arrival to the Risalpur the IGP was warmly received by DIG CTD Javed Iqbal and other concerned police officers. A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the IGP. The IGP KP also planted a tree in the CTD HQRs Mardan.

Director General (DG) Coordination Unit briefed the IGP about the new building and the available facilities in it. The IGP went around various sections of the newly constructed building.

The Regional HQRs building of CTD Mardan has been constructed over a covered area of 13 kanal at an estimated cost of Rs 112.743 million. The new building has offices, barracks for jawans, conference halls, police magazine, doctor room, video rooms and surveillance room.

Addressing on the occasion, the IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said that seven Regional HQRs of CTD would be established in the province.

Mardan CTD Regional HQRs was the 1st one which was completed while work on other Regional CTD HQRs was in full swing.

The IGP revealed that amendments are being made in cyber laws so as to effectively counter crimes being spread on social media added that after that police would be enabled to investigate crime propagated on Social Media.

The IGP further revealed that CTD is being extended to the Newly Merged Districts added that in some districts the CTD was already working but we are trying to develop full-fledged CTD in the NMDs so as to effectively counter the terrorism along with Pak Army and other Law Enforcing Agencies.

The IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi informed that the journey from the terrorism to tourism in the province is going with uproar success due to better law and order prevailing in the province.

The IGP highly commended the continuous strenuous efforts and sacrifices of the CTD personnel in line of duty and hoped that they will fight till the last drop of their sacred blood for the defense and integrity of the country.

The IGP awarded CTD personnel on exhibiting excellent performance against the terrorists.

The IGP also appreciated the coordination unit for construction of high standard police projects. The IGP also thanked the provincial government for providing in-time funds to the police projects despite Corona pandemic.

Earlier, the IGP formally inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Regional HQRs CTD Mardan by unveiling the plaque.